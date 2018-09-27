Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  House for Sale in Ja Ela

Sep 27, 2018

Fully furnished 3 bed bungalow – Rs 7,200,000

  • 7 Perch land extent.
  • 3 Bedrooms
  • Fully fitted pantry/kitchen equipped with 4 burner gas cooker/oven, Fridge-Freezer, 
  • Microwave, Kettle and Utensils
  • Shower Cubical with Hot Water
  • Metal Grills on all windows, fanlights, front and back doors, for added security
  • In built concrete pillars for easy upstairs conversion
  • Brick construction
  • Off street parking for two cars
  • Well maintained throughout
  • 24 Hr Security
  • Access to Swimming Pool
  • Clear title deeds
  • 10 mins to Colombo-Katunayake Highway
  • Sold with all furniture and appliances. 
  • Will consider unfurnished sales.

Address:Heartland Residencies, Millenium City, Ekala, Ja-Ela
Beds:3
Baths:2
House size:750.0 sqft
Land size:7.0 perches

Contact Jude – Email – njude1@gmail.com 

House for sale - Ja Ella House for sale - Ja Ella

Appears to be a great buy!

