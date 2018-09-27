House for Sale in Ja Ela

Fully furnished 3 bed bungalow – Rs 7,200,000

7 Perch land extent.

3 Bedrooms

Fully fitted pantry/kitchen equipped with 4 burner gas cooker/oven, Fridge-Freezer,

Microwave, Kettle and Utensils

Shower Cubical with Hot Water

Metal Grills on all windows, fanlights, front and back doors, for added security

In built concrete pillars for easy upstairs conversion

Brick construction

Off street parking for two cars

Well maintained throughout

24 Hr Security

Access to Swimming Pool

Clear title deeds

10 mins to Colombo-Katunayake Highway

Sold with all furniture and appliances.