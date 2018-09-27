House for Sale in Ja Ela
Fully furnished 3 bed bungalow – Rs 7,200,000
- 7 Perch land extent.
- 3 Bedrooms
- Fully fitted pantry/kitchen equipped with 4 burner gas cooker/oven, Fridge-Freezer,
- Microwave, Kettle and Utensils
- Shower Cubical with Hot Water
- Metal Grills on all windows, fanlights, front and back doors, for added security
- In built concrete pillars for easy upstairs conversion
- Brick construction
- Off street parking for two cars
- Well maintained throughout
- 24 Hr Security
- Access to Swimming Pool
- Clear title deeds
- 10 mins to Colombo-Katunayake Highway
- Sold with all furniture and appliances.
- Will consider unfurnished sales.
Address:Heartland Residencies, Millenium City, Ekala, Ja-Ela
Beds:3
Baths:2
House size:750.0 sqft
Land size:7.0 perches
Contact Jude – Email – njude1@gmail.com
Appears to be a great buy!