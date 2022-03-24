HOW GREAT THOU ART – The Bonner Family – Christmas With the Chosen

How Great Thou Art | The Bonner Family Official Music Video | Christmas With the Chosen Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! We are joyful that you are joining us for the release of How Great Thou Art, the Bonner Family official Music Video from Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers Special live event, originally aired on December 1st, 2021. Christ is the reason why we celebrate and we have needed his love and grace in this world this Christmas season this year. The lyrics to this timeless spiritual anthem remind us that his art confounds the wise and blesses the meek. We continue to be “in awesome wonder” of his miracles. For every weary soul within the sound of our voices, we echo the promise that Jesus Christ can and will heal every broken heart, dry every tear and raise us all to live again. Our performance of How Great Thou Art from Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers will forever remain with us. Sending you all the love and peace that Christ offers us, this Christmas and Always! ~ Love, The Bonner Family