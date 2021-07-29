How to VISUALIZE Achieving What You Want

Linh Pod discussion with her life coach – Uma Panch

How to VISUALIZE Achieving What You Want // Visualisation can change your life forever.

Ten years ago when I first started visualising, I manifested so many things from a husband, a big house, luxury car and more. I want you to achieve what I’ve achieved with the art of visualisation.

In today’s episode, you get to meet my own life coach who has helped me to improve my life even more for the past 5 years. She is an expert when it comes to visualisation and manifesting dreams.

About Uma Panch – Uma is a Transformational Mindset Coach, Corporate Trainer, Motivational Speaker, and Author. She is the founder of a social enterprise called iBeyondBliss. Uma is also a faculty in premium Australian Universities and is currently pursuing her PhD in Mindfulness.

Uma has won multiple awards for her distinguished achievements including the Entrepreneur Award for her positive contribution to society. Uma Panch has been featured as one of “The Top 10 Female Business Coaches Empowering and Inspiring in 2021” which has been published in global news wires of 50+ media outlets including Yahoo Finance, Digital Journal, MarketWatch! Uma is passionate about helping people overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

She will help you become your best version, by reprogramming your mind, rewiring your brain and transforming your life.

