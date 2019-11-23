







Humbled Sri Lankans need to re-group before the World Cup – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Sri Lanka endured a torturous tour to Australia during a brief three T20 stint, but left with lessons learned for the upcoming World Cup in the same format in October next year down under.

While eyebrows may have been raised at the fiddling of the squad which lacked sufficient experience due the hardline stance taken by the administrators who decided to overlook some obvious choices who opted out of the tour to Pakistan fearing their safety, it gave some youngsters the opportunity to be exposed to Australian conditions if they are needed when the main event comes around.

The team that arrived here was packed with the squad that whitewashed the world number one ranked Pakistanis at home 3-0 in what was regarded as a sensational achievement, but seen by many as a reciprocal “thank you” from the hosts for the brave Sri Lankans who undertook the first ever tour since the near massacre of the team in Lahore which led to all teams in the world refusing to tour the country.

Lasith Malinga stood out with his solo effort at gaining some respect from the Australians who have had little success against the Sri Lankans in this format for a considerable period. They took the opportunity on offer with no remorse reducing the Sri Lankans to a sorry sight in all three encounters before sending them packing after a 3-nil rout.

The high riding Aussies, fresh from a memorable Ashes triumph have turned their flagging fortunes around on the back of consecutive successes against England, Sri Lanka and are in the process of dismantling a talented Pakistani outfit as the Summer approaches.

After the turmoil of the World Cup where the Lankans were in complete disarray with the sacking of the coach and other officials who were thought to be responsible for their poor showing, they travelled to Australia with a stand in coach in Rumesh Ratnayake while the hunt for a replacement was on.

Former Pakistani coach Mickey Arthur who also took the reins of Australia and South Africa is reported to be installed as the next coach and this is seen a positive towards steadying the ship that is veering off course.

Sri Lanka who have won the T20 World Cup during the era of the Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Tillekeratne Dilshan and some other outstanding superstars have currently dwindled to a position where they have to qualify to make it to the upper level in the World Cup in Australia. Upwards and onwards is the only course left for them and it only needs proper direction to get them back on track.

Their fans around the globe wait with bated breath to see where Mickey Arthur can take them in his short stint at the helm before the World Cup.