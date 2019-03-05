“I WISH YOU WELL” – By Des Kelly

Anyone who has heard about Raul Malo & his backing group “Mavericks” will probably immediately imagine up-tempo music that sets feet tapping, dancing in the aisles, etc., etc., and you wouldn’t be too far wrong, folks, these guys, with Raul as a great “front-man” are a group of superb musicians who know the real meaning of the word “entertainment”, just take a simple song with lyrics that say,

“You’re damned if you do, and damned if you don’t,

damnned if you will and damned if you won’t”, these Mavericks perform them with such gusto, it makes you want to listen to the song over & over again.

Most of the songs, fast, slow or in-between, performed by this wonderful group are Commercial to the extreme.

Three or four chords, many with just TWO Major or Minor Chords, make the songs very easy to remember. It’s not the Chords that matter, folks, it is the style in which good Musicians PLAY them, the “feeling” that is incorporated in the hands of truly professional “Masters of Music” that matter.

I have just been listening to one of their Albums entitled “Brand New Day”. It convinces me, that no matter what is happening in the World around us,there is NOTHING like Good Music that can help someone like me, to tide-over the frequent bad or sad news that seems to inundate our lives nowadays. I certainly hope that my readers feel the same.

Life goes on, regardless. All the money, power & privileges that engulf some of us, some of the time, (hopefully), still does NOT compare with being able to enjoy good Music.

We must not forget this famous quote.

“Music hath charms to soothe a savage breast, to soften rocks, or bend a knotted oak”!. Please enjoy some of the “Musical-Moods of the Mavericks”.