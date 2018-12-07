“INDIA WINS” – By Des Kelly

No, I am not talking about the cricket “tests” starting tomorrow, the 6th of December 2018. They will quite possibly win, anyway, as the Australian eleven are now not at their best, but watch out, Virat, we KNOW how you bat,& that is that, still, the Aussies believe in “tit for tat”.

You will win the 1st test, the 2nd, you’ll lose, still that is no reason for having the blues. You’ll WIN overall, this, I foretell, but Oz. will be “back”, and I wish them well.

As I said, I am not talking about “Cricket” this time.

I have some very important news for all the Lankan/Aussies who are lucky enough to be members of eLanka, and strangely enough, once again, it is about INDIA. I have it on very good information, from an impeccable source who,.although he is not with us anymore, made it a point to glean enough knowledge on this great Land, surrounded by the Indian Ocean, the Land that, for some unknown reason, decided to shed a tear, which ultimately became the CEYLON, that, without all the Politicians there, make a wonderful Country, the place I call “My Lovely Island Home”.

Especially for the thousands of my readers, around the World, here is the “Writing” of a great man, exactly as he saw it, an Icon whose name will embellish the “finale” of this “TRUE STORY”.

“THE FACTS ABOUT INDIA”

1. The Tirupati Bataji Temple, and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, both, receive more ” Visitors” than the Vatican City and Mecca, combined.

2. Every 12 years, a religious gathering called the “Kumbh-Mela” occurs in India. It is the World’s largest gathering of people. This “gathering” is so large, the Kumbh-Mela is visible from SPACE.

3. India has more Mosques, (300,000 of them), than any other Nation in the World.

4. Today, India has also the World’s largest School, the City Montessori School in Lucknow. It has more than 45 thousand students..

5. The number of births in India, every year is more than the total population of Australia & many other Nations.

6. India has the largest “English-speaking” population in the World.

7. Lonar Lake, a saltwater lake in Maharashtra was created by a meteor hitting the Earth and is the only one of it’s kind, in India.

8. Buttons, (yes, your shirt buttons), were invented in India.

9. Shampoo, too.

10. Cataract Surgery.

11. Plastic Surgery, as well.

12. India was the first to discover that there was water on the moon.

13. India’s Technical Capital, Bangalore, has increased it’s total “Offices” by 6 times, since 2006, and now has more “A grade Offices” than Singapore.

14. India is the largest ” Milk producer” in the World.

15. India leads the World with the most ” murders”

(32, 719) per year, with Russia taking 2nd place with 28, 904 murders, per year.

16. India is only one of three Countries that make “super-computers”. The U.S and Japan are the other two.

17. “Chai” (Tea), is India’s national drink.

18. ” Martial-Arts” was first created in India.

19. India gave the World “Yoga” , that has existed for more than 5,000 years.

20. “We owe a lot to the Indians, who taught us how to “count”, without which no worthwhile scientific discovery could have been made”.

The above “broken- news” was posted on the internet by my good friend Vue DeDieu ( how do you do, Vue? ), who reckons that it was ALBERT EINSTEIN who was his “source” & now mine, of course.(once, a poet, always, a poet). When, old Albert, God rest his soul, & how, he (Albert), actually narrated all this, is anybody’s guess. Anyway, INDIA is a big place, and now, to top it off, they have Virat Kholi, the greatest batsman since BRADMAN. Put THAT in your pipe and smoke it.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka

(Editor -in- Chief).

