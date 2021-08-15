Inivos teams up with Brave Energy Systems

Source:Sundayobserver

Inivos, a Sri Lankan technology company, has entered into a partnership with Australian based Brave Energy Systems, becoming a technology partner in Brave Energy System’s venture into the Sri Lankan market.

Managing Director at Inivos, Asanga Marasinghe said, “This partnership will add more value to Brave Energy Systems as well as the IT sector with the potential for new software developments and quality assurance job opportunities.

We were looking forward to resources that complemented the local context and our culture. We identified that Brave Energy Systems is the right partner for us to expand our business operations given the highly compatible resources they possess.” Chief Operating Officer of Brave Energy Systems, Peter Taylor said, “We are indeed pleased to partner with Inivos as we set our sights on expanding our service to Sri Lanka.

We believe that we can go a long way together with Inivos, as business collaborations are vital in this field. Collaborations are a portal for innovation and business expansion whilst playing a key role in enhancing the knowledge and experience of our teams. From our initial discussions through to signing of a partnership agreement, Bave were confident that Inivos was the right choice for a collaborative and successful engagement.”