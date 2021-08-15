Sparklink Travels turns 42

Nihal C. B. Perera

Source:Sundayobserver

Sparklink Travels celebrates its 42nd anniversary of providing travel excellence in Sri Lanka.

The family-owned travel business was established in 1979 by founder NihalPerera, whose passion was to provide an exceptional personalised service, based on core values of integrity, proactiveness and excellence for Air travel, Cruises and Tours. This continued passion has seen Sparklink Travels, an IATA accredited Travel Company continue to serve its clients for the last 42 years.

Perera, a former Director, Development and Publicity of the Ceylon Tourist Board was a pioneer and legend in the tourism industry. Together with PrakiPerera, now based and operating Sparklink Travels Australia, reiterate that they are committed to steering the company through these turbulent times. The experienced and professional staff have continued to offer all travel-related services from their office located at Liberty Arcade, Colombo 3 and remotely in the current environment of travel and operating restrictions, remaining contactable Monday to Friday. The company has processed and paid over Rs 10 million in refunds due to its corporate and leisure clients whose travel plans had been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic as at now.