INVITATION: South Asian Wellbeing Forum Sat 19 June 2021 10 am to 12.30 pm at PARKROYAL Parramatta
The South Asian Wellbeing Forum is presented by NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS) in partnership with NSW Health, Mental Health Commission NSW and Transcultural Mental Health Centre.
Hear from a range of expert speakers to speak about mental health and wellbeing and ways to support the community during the pandemic. The forum will showcase multilingual COVID-19 resources and a video featuring the Photovoice Project by South Asian Women.
Date and time
Sat, June 19, 2021
10:00 AM – 12:30 PM AEST
Location
PARKROYAL Parramatta (Marsden Room)
30 Phillip Street
Parramatta, NSW 2150
Australia