Isipathana College – Colombo – Interesting facts
Source:Isipathana College
- The first school to publish a periodical children’s news paper with an editorial board consisting of students only.
- The first school to provide the learning of Japanese language and culture from grade 2 onwards.
- The first school to be triple champions in Sri Lanka schools rugby.
- The first school to produce a cadet platoon band.
- The first school to produce a Sri Lanka test cricket player who became a test cricket umpire.
- The first school to develop a web site for an UN Organization by its students.
- The first school to produce a photographic laboratory.
- The first school to produce a Sri Lankan test cricket player to take the first hat-trick for Sri Lanka.
- The school that produced the first ever Sri Lankan to be appointed by the International Rugby Board (IRB) as the Referee Trainer for the Asian Region.
- The first school to produce a documentary of the school on a CD.
- The first Sri Lankan school to win the ‘Most Disciplined Team Award’ at the 10th International Convention on Students’ Quality Control Circle at Lucknow, India in 2007.