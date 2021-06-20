Isipathana College – Colombo – Interesting facts

Source:Isipathana College

The first school to publish a periodical children’s news paper with an editorial board consisting of students only.

The first school to provide the learning of Japanese language and culture from grade 2 onwards.

The first school to be triple champions in Sri Lanka schools rugby.

The first school to produce a cadet platoon band.

The first school to produce a Sri Lanka test cricket player who became a test cricket umpire.

The first school to develop a web site for an UN Organization by its students.

The first school to produce a photographic laboratory.

The first school to produce a Sri Lankan test cricket player to take the first hat-trick for Sri Lanka.

The school that produced the first ever Sri Lankan to be appointed by the International Rugby Board (IRB) as the Referee Trainer for the Asian Region.

The first school to produce a documentary of the school on a CD.