Join Bridging Lanka’s Conversations Series with Minoli De Silva
Ever wanted to cook along a Sri Lankan dish with a Master Chef, while making a small contribution to an amazing charity where they are from?
Join Bridging Lanka for the first of a series of fundraising webinars with impactful Sri Lankan Australians.
Tickets are only $20 and all proceeds go to Bridging Lanka‘s work in struggling areas of Sri Lanka.
Bridging Lanka is a registered charity in Australia.
This inaugural session features 2021 Masterchef Top 10 contestant, Minoli De Silva. Minoli will be cooking a dish that you can follow along, while having a conversation about her Sri Lankan roots, passion for cooking, interests, challenges and what motivates her. Future guests include Shaun Christie-David and Peter Kuruvita.
Who is Bridging Lanka?
Here is a short clip on Bridging Lanka’s work on the ground