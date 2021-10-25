Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Join Bridging Lanka’s Conversations Series with Minoli De Silva

Join Bridging Lanka’s Conversations Series with Minoli De Silva

Ever wanted to cook along a Sri Lankan dish with a Master Chef, while making a small contribution to an amazing charity where they are from?

Join Bridging Lanka for the first of a series of fundraising webinars with impactful Sri Lankan Australians.

Tickets are only $20 and all proceeds go to Bridging Lanka‘s work in struggling areas of Sri Lanka. 

Bridging Lanka is a registered charity in Australia.

This inaugural session features 2021 Masterchef Top 10 contestant, Minoli De Silva. Minoli will be cooking a dish that you can follow along, while having a conversation about her Sri Lankan roots, passion for cooking, interests, challenges and what motivates her. Future guests include Shaun Christie-David and Peter Kuruvita. 

Who is Bridging Lanka?

Here is a short clip on Bridging Lanka’s work on the ground

 

