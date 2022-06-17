Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 110 16 06 2022

While Sri Lanka seems to have stopped in its tracks in progress – we continue to give you a dose of positive, daring, different.

In the backdrop of Angampora, this week we have superworms, white tortoises, artisan tea & stylish grazing with chats on microentrepreneurs, Rise Up Meals & other tidbits on Kaleidoscope today. Rise Up Meals is an initiative driven by a collective led by Dr Tara De Mel which is working on giving school children a mid-day meal – generally the only meal they have in these current times. You will realise how bad hunger is among children and do try and help.

Help feed schoolchildren

To join the project and help provide a meal to needy school children in Sri Lanka:

https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpMeals or Facebook: Facebook page

info@avaayaresearch.com, vijitha@avaayaresearch.com gg8184@gmail.com Email:, or

Bank details: Avaaya Research, Seylan Bank – Nugegoda, Sri Lanka AC No: 012013134596120.

