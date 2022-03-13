Keells revolutionizes modern retail industry

Source:Island

Keells Supermarkets on Thursday, officially launched its Rs.4.6 billion, state-of-the-art centralized distribution centre (DC) in the industrial zone in Kerawalapitiya.

The Facility is equipped with latest cutting-edge technology and systems on par with global retail giants. This will serve as Keells Supermarkets’ first owned and operated DC and is a testament to their commitment to product and service excellence, said a press release.

The 260,000 square feet Facility occupying 9 acres will make it the third largest warehouse Facility in the country and the largest technologically advanced distribution Facility in the modern retail sector in the country. The initiative was initially set in motion five years ago after undertaking a comprehensive study on global best practices and the growing needs oFthe expanding supermarket chain.

Accordingly, the initiative was materialized consolidating Keells Supermarket’s three warehousing Facilities into one centralized warehouse with operations in the dry, Fresh, and chilled categories. This in turn now provides all our suppliers the ability to just deliver to one location cutting down on logistical time and costs and benefits particularly the smaller suppliers. The Facility is equipped to handle over 100,000Kg of fresh produce daily, and the temperature-controlled space will ensure the cold chain is not compromised. This is vital to ensures the Freshness is retained From the Farmgate to store providing customers Freshest of produce as well as an assurance of better product availability overall.

The roof space spanning 200,000 square Feet would be set up with solar panels that will have an installed capacity of approximately 800 KW. With this, the total solar power installed capacity of the chain would increase to approximately 12 MWs, making Keells Supermarket chain one of the leading brands in Sri Lanka generating renewable energy.

Chairman John Keells Group Krishan Balendra said: “The state-of-the-art Distribution Centre is a significant step towards achieving our core purpose at Keells, of ‘improving the quality of life For the nation! As a responsible corporate citizen, that prioritizes national interest, we believe that this is also a move towards advancing the nation’s Food security ambitions led by a private sector entity. Further, this cutting-edge facility which has embedded the highest global standards of technology will support our outlet expansions, catering to a wider consumer base across the country and providing growth opportunities For the stakeholders in our value chain. Employing over 500 team members, this Facility will allow our supermarket business to provide good quality products at the right time resulting in the best offering For consumers at the stores”.

The investment of this magnitude during a challenging period is not only a testament to the brand’s resilience and Future growth potential but will also positively impact the overall economy as it would Facilitate many stakeholders grow their business.