Komaligal (1976) Srilankan Tamil Movie









“Komaligal” (1976) (Tamil: கோமாளிகள், “The Clowns”) is a Sri Lankan Tamil language film written by S.Ramdas and produced by M.Mohamed. This was the remake of the most popular radio comedy drama, “Komaligalin Kummalam” which was broadcast in Radio Ceylon in the mid 1970s. It was written by S. Ramdas who also acted as “marikkar’ The highlight of the film was the performances of S.Ramdas, a Brahmin in real life, who played the role of a Muslim, and B.H.Abdul Hameed, a Muslim in real life, who played a Brahmin role







