Land of Stories – The Wishing Spell (Book One) by Chris Colfer – By Saranya Britton

Source : Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – September 2022

Alex and Conner Bailey are twins who accidentally fall into a portal that leads them into a fairy tale world. However, in the Land of Stories they are chased by a menacing wolf pack and evil trolls. Alex and Conner want to go home, but how? Their new friend Froggy gives them an old book. Now they must collect several key items, such as a

fairy’s tear, a spindle, a troll crown and more, in order to break the Wishing Spell which will help the twins travel back home.

During the process they meet fairy tale characters. For example, Goldilocks is on the run, Cinderella is expecting a baby and Queen Red Riding Hood wants to marry Jack (of beanstalk fame). As they try to fight off trolls and beat a ferocious wolf in a battle, will the twins ever be able to go home to see their mother?

I like this book because it is very exciting and full of mystery and wonder. There are many epic fairy tale twists and reimagining of well-known fairy tale characters. Alex and Conner are very brave, adventurous and determined characters which made this book very interesting to read. This book is part of a series of six books. Start your adventure now!

Saranya Britton

Saranya, aged 9 is a student at Bardon State School