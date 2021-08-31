LIBRARY ACQUISTIONS – AUGUST 2021

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2021
BOOKS.
- Sri Lanka Island of Islands, The National Trust, Sri Lanka, 2020
(Donated by Stefan D’Silva, Battaramulla, Sri Lanka)
- From Marsh to Boake, The Founding Fathers of Royal College, 1835-1870 by D.L.Seneviratne, 2021
(Donated by the Author, Colombo 3, Sri Lanka.
- A Man Called “Ceylon”, Heritage is what you make of it by Somasiri Devendra, 2020
(Donated by the Author, Dehiwela, Sri Lanka) – Items 1 – 3, brought Australia by Stefan D’ Silva
- Shanthy by Ryle J. Moldrich, 2021 (Donated by the Author, Riverview, Qld)
MAGAZINES
- “Noel” , Sri Lanka’s Christmas Magazine, Vol 19, 2020 (Donated by David Jansze, Colombo 4, Sri Lanka)
( Item 1, brought Australia by Stefan D’ Silva)
- Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 18, Vol 6 , 2021.
- Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 19, Vol 1 , 2021.
- The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 95, Vol XXIV, No 3, August 2021.
- Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 19, Vol 2, 2021
NEWSLETTERS
- News Mag, “The Old Aloysian”, Journal of The Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, August 2021
- Newsletter – The Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 32.1, July 2021
- ‘Silverscene’, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club, Qld, July/August 2021.
- “The Harbinger’, Family Magazine of the Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc, Vol 46, No 3, August 2021.
- Newsletter, Eighty Club, Melbourne, Newsletter No 155, June 2021 – November 2021.
OTHERS
- The Development of Galle Fort, Sri Lanka by Nafeesa Hamza, June 2017.