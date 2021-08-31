LIBRARY ACQUISTIONS – AUGUST 2021

by In

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2021

BOOKS.

Sri Lanka Island of Islands, The National Trust, Sri Lanka, 2020

(Donated by Stefan D’Silva, Battaramulla, Sri Lanka)

From Marsh to Boake, The Founding Fathers of Royal College, 1835-1870 by D.L.Seneviratne, 2021

(Donated by the Author, Colombo 3, Sri Lanka.

A Man Called “Ceylon”, Heritage is what you make of it by Somasiri Devendra, 2020

(Donated by the Author, Dehiwela, Sri Lanka) – Items 1 – 3, brought Australia by Stefan D’ Silva

Shanthy by Ryle J. Moldrich, 2021 (Donated by the Author, Riverview, Qld)

MAGAZINES

“Noel” , Sri Lanka’s Christmas Magazine, Vol 19, 2020 (Donated by David Jansze, Colombo 4, Sri Lanka)

( Item 1, brought Australia by Stefan D’ Silva)

Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 18, Vol 6 , 2021.

Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 19, Vol 1 , 2021.

The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 95, Vol XXIV, No 3, August 2021.

Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 19, Vol 2, 2021

NEWSLETTERS

News Mag, “The Old Aloysian”, Journal of The Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, August 2021 Newsletter – The Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 32.1, July 2021 ‘Silverscene’, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club, Qld, July/August 2021. “The Harbinger’, Family Magazine of the Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc, Vol 46, No 3, August 2021. Newsletter, Eighty Club, Melbourne, Newsletter No 155, June 2021 – November 2021.

OTHERS