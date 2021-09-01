First twin baby elephants born at Pinnawala

Source:-dailymirror

For the first time in the history of the country, twin baby elephants were born at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage today.

A spokesman from the Pinnawala Orphanage said the female elephant ‘Surangi’ had given birth to twin baby elephants.

He said both baby elephants are male elephants and the first was born at 4.00a.m and the second was born at 12.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Wild life Department said this twin elephant birth was the first birth in Sri Lankan history among registered domesticated elephants. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)