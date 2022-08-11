Love for Sri Lanka Gala Dinner

Sri Lanka is experiencing the worst economic crisis in decades.

Millions are impacted by shortages of food, fuel, electricity, clean drinking water and medicines.

According to UNICEF, nearly one in two children in Sri Lanka now require some form of emergency assistance, including nutrition, healthcare, clean drinking water, education, and mental health services.

Peter Kuruvita and Lord & Lion, in support of UNICEF, are hosting a five-course fundraising dinner to support 1.7 million Sri Lankan children in need.

Join us in showing your ‘Love for Sri Lanka’ on Tuesday 23 August from 6.30pm at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth.

You will be treated to a Sri Lankan feast curated by Peter Kuruvita and entertainment from Logie-award winning Sri Lankan Australian comedian Dilruk Jayasinha, Phil Burton from Human Nature and Sri Lanka’s Kandyan dancers.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the work of UNICEF in Sri Lanka.

Tue., 23 August 2022 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm AEST Location Sofitel Sydney Wentworth 101 Phillip Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia View map

Thanks so much for coming on board!

As you know, Shemara Wikremanayake, Peter Kuruvita and I decided that due to the dire situation in Sri Lanka, we need to urgently raise funds and awareness, especially in relation to the plight of the children over there.

We have put together a Gala Dinner, the first Gala Dinner for UNICEF in Australia – to be held in 2 weeks, on Tuesday 23 August 2022. The reason this dinner is so soon is because they need our help so desperately in Sri Lanka.

Peter Kuruvita will be cooking a 5 course sit down Sri Lankan feast, showcasing some of the best Sri Lankan food in Sydney. This is an opportunity for your friends to get a taste of what we have been secretly enjoying our entire lives!!!

Channel 7 Sunrise’s Edwina Bartholomew has kindly donated her time to be our MC because she is so passionate about this event. Glenn McGrath has come on board and will be flying in from India just in time to auction of his own cricketing items.

He has called in his mates Pat Cummins and Steve Waugh to do the same so there will be great representation on the evening from the Australian Cricketing community, who have spent more time in Sri Lanka than any of us! Others are signing up as we speak! Political leaders and leaders in the Australian business community will also be in attendance.

Members of the band Human Nature have volunteered their time whilst on hiatus for the next fortnight from their Las Vegas residency. Logie award winning comedian with Amazon Prime Special, Dilruk Jayasinha will be flying in to do a comedy set.

Tickets are $5000 for a table of 10 and all proceeds go to UNICEF so that they can provide urgent medicine and food to the children of Sri Lanka.

The event will be held from 6.30pm at the Sofitel Wentworth in the city.

Thank you to all your friends for getting behind this and supporting the children of Sri Lanka. We promise it will be a great Gala Dinner!