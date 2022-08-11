by In

Obituary: EDGEWORTH (DURHAM), Judith

03/07/1943 – 05/08/2022

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on 5 August 2022.

Adored wife of Ron (dec), loving sister to Beverley, cherished aunty to Tony, Belinda and Ben and great aunt to Jasper, Oliver, Phoebe, Matthijs and Emily.

A warm, generous, inspiring person, Judith brought joy to so many.

Judith will be profoundly missed and yet we smile at the brilliant way she led her life.

Forever in our hearts.

Melbourne

Date listed: 9/8/2022

Publication: Herald Sun

Originally published on: My Tributes