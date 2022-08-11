Obituary: WERKMEISTER, Primrose Rita
14.05.1930 – 01.08.2022
Loving Wife of Mervyn (dec).
Beloved Mother of Glenn, Jerome and Steve.
Loved Mother-in-law of
Janet, Kanna and Bernadette.
Adored Nan of Claire, Andréa, Erin, Jade, Melanie,
Bianca, Matthew and Scott and their
Partners and extended Family.
Great-Grandmother of Luca and Liam.
Primrose will be much missed
by her Family and Friends.
Her many good deeds and zest for life
will always be remembered.
Rest in Peace, Primrose
Melbourne
Date listed: 9/8/2022
Publication: Herald Sun
Originally published on: My Tributes
A Celebration of the Life of and Funeral Service for Primrose Rita Werkmeister will be held in The Boyd Chapel, Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Hwy, Springvale on Friday, September 2, 2022 commencing at 11.00am.
Following the Service, the Burial will take place within the Cemetery grounds.
Funeral will be livestreamed. Please follow link below
smct.org.au/funeral-livestream
Melbourne 3004
