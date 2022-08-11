by In

Obituary: WERKMEISTER, Primrose Rita

14.05.1930 – 01.08.2022

Loving Wife of Mervyn (dec).

Beloved Mother of Glenn, Jerome and Steve.

Loved Mother-in-law of

Janet, Kanna and Bernadette.

Adored Nan of Claire, Andréa, Erin, Jade, Melanie,

Bianca, Matthew and Scott and their

Partners and extended Family.

Great-Grandmother of Luca and Liam.

Primrose will be much missed

by her Family and Friends.

Her many good deeds and zest for life

will always be remembered.

Rest in Peace, Primrose

Melbourne

Date listed: 9/8/2022

Publication: Herald Sun

Originally published on: My Tributes

A Celebration of the Life of and Funeral Service for Primrose Rita Werkmeister will be held in The Boyd Chapel, Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Hwy, Springvale on Friday, September 2, 2022 commencing at 11.00am.

Following the Service, the Burial will take place within the Cemetery grounds.

Funeral will be livestreamed. Please follow link below

smct.org.au/funeral-livestream

Melbourne 3004

