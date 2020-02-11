Luxury House for Sale – Pannipitiya (Sri Lanka)
300sq.ft Luxury House for sale – Rs: 43,000,000 – Situated in a very calm & quiet neighbourhood down Depanama Pannipitiya (Sri Lanka)
Contact
0772 64 95 91 (from Sri Lanka)
+94 772 64 95 91 (from over seas)
- 8 perch land
- Spacious living & Dining area
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 living rooms,
- Fully equipped kitchen and Pantry with granite bench-tops (includes cook top, range hood, built in microwave oven and integrated dishwasher
Tiled floors with A/C, Ceiling fans and Solar Hot Water
- 3 Phase Electricity
- Parking space for 2 vehicles
- Boundary Wall
- Landscaped Garden
- Servants room & toilet
- 15ft Access Road
- Clear Deed
