Luxury House for Sale – Pannipitiya (Sri Lanka)

300sq.ft Luxury House for sale – Rs: 43,000,000 – Situated in a very calm & quiet neighbourhood down Depanama Pannipitiya (Sri Lanka)

Contact
0772 64 95 91 (from Sri Lanka)
+94 772 64 95 91 (from over seas)

  • 8 perch land
  • Spacious living & Dining area
  • 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 living rooms, 
  • Fully equipped kitchen and Pantry with granite bench-tops (includes cook top, range hood, built in microwave oven and integrated dishwasher
    Tiled floors with A/C, Ceiling fans and Solar Hot Water
  • 3 Phase Electricity
  • Parking space for 2 vehicles
  • Boundary Wall
  • Landscaped Garden
  • Servants room & toilet
  • 15ft Access Road
  • Clear Deed

