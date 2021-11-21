by In

M & M Media Exclusive:Fred James Koch breaks into TOP 10 (Official Charts)

AMES KOCH BREAKS INTO THE TOP TEN MUSIC CHARTS

Good News for Actor/Singer James Koch as he breaks into the Downloading Charts at No 2

& the Streaming Charts at No 3 throughout the Southern Hemisphere with his song I’M RUNNING

from the Hollywood film ‘NIGHTWALK’ released worldwide by LIONSGATE FILMS.

The music video & song are available on all formats iTunes,Youtube,Amazon,Spotify VEVO etc.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gg5uh5Z_oyk

Australian & Pacific Top 20 Music Charts (Official)

Streaming Charts:

https://daily.plaympe.com/australian-top-20-stream-july-23rd-2021/

Downloading Charts:

https://daily.plaympe.com/australian-top-20-download-july-23rd-2021/