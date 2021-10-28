Make that do as powerful as you

The Body Shop’s new vegan routines cover all hair needs

Hair has an attitude, an identity. It tells a powerful story about who you are. Which is why it’s so important to keep it in root-to-tip shape. Luckily The Body Shop’s new vegan haircare routines are here to help your hair look and feel as powerful as you, so you can keep telling your story, your way.

The Body Shop has two new and improved haircare routines for all hair needs. These new routines are pretty hair-mazing. It’s time to love your unique hair unapologetically.

POWER YOUR DO LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Why are The Body Shop’s new haircare routines so powerful? For a start they’re all made with Vegan Silk Protein, a 100% plant-based protein which cleverly replicates the chemical structure of natural silk produced by the common European garden spider. But The Body Shop is fully plant-based –ALL The Body Shop’s haircare is now registered by the Vegan Society, so, no spiders or silkworms were harmed, used or disturbed to obtain it. Plus, all haircare is now made with (at least!) 90% ingredients of natural origin.

The Body Shop’s new haircare routines are designed to improve the appearance of damaged hair, so they literally help repair the hair follicle from the inside out. A user trial discovered that 90% would recommend The Body Shop’s new haircare to a friend.

GET FRESH AND CLEAN LOCKS FOR LONGER.

The new Tea Tree haircare purifies & balances oily hair and scalps. It is made with organically-grown Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya and Vegan Silk Protein. This routine also helps eliminate build-up, leaving hair feeling purified and refreshed without stripping its natural moisture.

BRIGHTEN UP YOUR BARNET

The new Moringa haircare results in healthier-feeling and visibly shinier hair, helping to protect it from daily pollution. Made with Community Fair Trade moringa seed oil and extract from Rwanda and Vegan Silk Protein. This routine visibly restores dull hair’s radiance and shine. Expect softer, smoother, and healthier looking hair that smells fragrantly floral.

COMMUNITY FAIR TRADE RECYCLED PLASTIC

The Body Shop’s new haircare bottles and tubs (excluding lids) are made from 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru, India. It’s no secret that plastic pollution has become a global crisis and the planet is drowning in it. It affects marine and ocean life, but it affects people too. In India, almost a third of waste is uncollected. This has given rise to 1.5 million unsung heroes known as ‘waste pickers’ who work tirelessly to clean up their streets. Waste pickers, however, are mostly made up of ‘dalits’, formally known as ‘untouchables’, the lowest social group in India’s caste system. This means that they are vulnerable to discrimination and poor working conditions. The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partnership with Plastics for Change not only helps tackle the existing plastic problem. It also helps support around 2,500 marginalised waste pickers in India with access to more sanitary working conditions and a fair price for the plastic waste they collect. The Body Shop wants to do more than fight pollution. They want to drive social change and help empower people too.