Marvels of Sigiriya Rock Fortress in Sri Lanka- by Michael Roberts

Source:Thuppahis

Lois L. Kersey, a “History Enthusiast” … whose choice of title ran thus: “Sigiriya: Views ofa Foreign History Enthusiast” …. see https://www.quora.com/ (Post by Lois L. Kersey

Source:Thuppahis

You are looking at one of the greatest archaeological sites in the world called Sigiriya which is believed to be one of the palaces of Ravana. This amazing place located in Sri Lanka is like nothing in the world, that is why it is also called the 8th wonder of the world. Now you must be thinking that what is so special about this site. It’s actually a huge monolithic rock, about 660 feet tall, and you can see it has a flat top, as if someone cut it with a giant knife. At the top are incredible ruins that are extremely mysterious.

As you can see there are a lot of strange brick structures here and there and it is not only confusing for the visitors but also the archaeologists are not able to fully understand what these structures were used for. They confirm that everything you see is at least 1500 years old. But the mystery is not what these structures are, it is how these structures were formed. How did the ancient builders manage to carry all these bricks to the top of the rock? It is said that at least 3 million bricks are found here, but it would be impossible to make these bricks on top of the rock, there is not enough soil available here. They have to take these bricks from the ground.

Now, the really strange thing is that there are no ancient stairs from ground level that lead to the top of the cliff. Look, all these metal stairs were made in the last century. Without these new stairs, it would be very difficult to climb this rock. This whole rock is now set up with different types of stairs, it is a spiral staircase on a different level. The ancient builders built a very limited number of stairs, but these stairs certainly did not reach the top. This is the reason why even the local people did not know about Sigiriya till 200 years ago as there were no stairs to the top. During the 1980s the Sri Lankan government constructed the stairs using metal pillars so that it could be used as a tourist site. Today Sigiriya is a UNESCO listed World Heritage Site.

And that is why an Englishman by the name of Jonathan Forbes “discovered” the ruins of Sigiriya in 1831. So how did early humans reach the top of Sigiriya? Let’s assume that it is possible to climb through these very steep, wooded areas. But to bring 30 lakh bricks from the ground level, you will definitely need proper stairs. Without it it would be impossible to make them to the top. Even if we claim that the bricks were miraculously made on top of the rock itself, the construction work here would have required hundreds of workers. How did they get their food? And what about tools? How did they carry their huge primitive tools? Where did they rest and sleep?

There are not only bricks here, you can also find huge blocks of marble. Milky white marble stones are not native to this area. These blocks are actually very heavy, each stone that makes up a step weighs around 20-30 kg. And we can find thousands of marble blocks here. Experts agree that marble is nowhere to be found naturally, so how did they get to a height of 660 feet, especially without stairs? It also has a large water tank. If you ignore the bricks and marble blocks around it, you understand that it is the world’s largest monolithic tank made of granite. It is not made by joining stone blocks, it is made by removing granite, tons and tons of granite from solid rock.

This entire tank is 90 feet long and 68 feet wide and about 7 feet deep. This means that at least 3,500 tons of granite has been removed. So you can really take a minute to sit back and wonder whether mainstream archaeologists are right. If humans had been using primitive tools such as chisels, hammers and axes on granite, which is one of the hardest rocks in the world, it would have taken years to remove 3,500 tons. And how did these laborers feed themselves all these years when they don’t even have stairs to go to the ground level? There is something fundamentally wrong with mainstream history books that speak of ancient people cutting rocks with a chisel and a hammer. But this is not just a theory, there is anecdotal evidence before our eyes. is it not wonderful?

This item was sent to me by KWK …. on 4-8-22 …. better knownas Kumar Kirinde