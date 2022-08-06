Memories of Yore – By Noor Rahim
There I was sitting comfortably in my recliner
With my eyelids almost drooping and ready to close
When I got jolted out of my reverie
By the daunting “tick-tock” of the clock that did stir
Watched the seconds turn to minutes
And the minutes no doubt turns to hours; and the hours to days
The years too just slides away as only you know how
You wonder how they all passed without in as much as an adieu
Leaving behind memories of the yester year; in its’ journey
One can only re-live the past that went by, so quickly
Making one forlorn and submerged in past memories
With the deeds of yore, be it good or bad; and the aftermath worry
The good is always very easy to enjoy and savour
But the bad make some feel guilty of deeds of misdemeanours
Unfortunately one cannot go back in time to redeem & correct
And is unable to rectify the wrongs done and must repent
Let this be a lesson to all, on this important facet of life
That ones’ deeds of the past would be difficult to atone; & is gone
In most instances we live to regret, in remembrance
So, do make an effort to seek just solutions before it is too late
In life it is always never too late for action
If you have the intentions that are pristine and human
Forgiveness and goodwill should be ones’ prime concern
Dedication and sense of duty should allay fears that may surmount
Noor Rahim
September 15, 2021.