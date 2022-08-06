by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2022

BOOKS.

Schoolgirl Rape & Four Murders by Bhaghavadas Srisjanthadas, 2022

(Donated by Samantha Sirimanne-Hyde, Denistone, NSW)

MAGAZINES

NEWSLETTERS

Journal of The Australia Ceylon fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 63, No 2, July 2022. Bulletin of St Anthony’s College Kandy (SACK) OBA, Colombo, June 2022. “Thomiana”, Publication of Thomas’ of College Old Boys Association, Australia Branch Inc, Vol 25, Issue 2, May 2022. Newsletter, Eighty Club Melbourne Inc, No 159, Second Edition, July – October 2022. Newsletter, Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 40, Issue 3, July 2022. “Silverscene”, Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, July/August 2022/.

OTHERS

Early Migration of Sri Lankans (Cingalese) to Australia. To What Extent Did Employer Action Lead Cingalese Migrants Onboard the

“SS Devonshire’ in 1882 to Have Failed Migration Experience ? by Sidath Chandrasena, 2019. (Donated by the Author, Pennsylvania, USA)