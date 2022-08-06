VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2022
BOOKS.
- Schoolgirl Rape & Four Murders by Bhaghavadas Srisjanthadas, 2022
(Donated by Samantha Sirimanne-Hyde, Denistone, NSW)
MAGAZINES
NEWSLETTERS
- Journal of The Australia Ceylon fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 63, No 2, July 2022.
- Bulletin of St Anthony’s College Kandy (SACK) OBA, Colombo, June 2022.
- “Thomiana”, Publication of Thomas’ of College Old Boys Association, Australia Branch Inc, Vol 25, Issue 2, May 2022.
- Newsletter, Eighty Club Melbourne Inc, No 159, Second Edition, July – October 2022.
- Newsletter, Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 40, Issue 3, July 2022.
- “Silverscene”, Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, July/August 2022/.
OTHERS
- Early Migration of Sri Lankans (Cingalese) to Australia. To What Extent Did Employer Action Lead Cingalese Migrants Onboard the
“SS Devonshire’ in 1882 to Have Failed Migration Experience ? by Sidath Chandrasena, 2019. (Donated by the Author, Pennsylvania, USA)