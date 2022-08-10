Multicultural Kids Festival goes west

Kids to have fun in the west again

10.08.22

Children from all over western Sydney have been invited to participate in the return of the Canterbury-Bankstown Children’s Festival, planned for Revesby on September the 11th.

The highly successful Childrens Festival, founded in Western Sydney 23 years ago, was reborn on 26th of June this year in Darling Harbour, after a three-year gap caused by the Covid Pandemic.

The President of the Children’s Festival Organisation, Thuat Nguyen AM, said today he “warmly invited schools and youth groups in western Sydney to take part in this much-loved event”.

“After the successful Sydney Children’s Festival on the 26th of June at Pyrmont Bay Park, Darling Harbour, we are now confident to go ahead and organise a festival for the children of western Sydney at Abel Reserve, Revesby 2212 (next to Revesby Train Station).

“It has been challenging to keep our organisation together during nearly three years of Covid but after we successfully staged our return event in Darling Harbour in June we are now full of enthusiasm to come back to the West of Sydney.

“Our new venue in Revesby will open up this festival to many more families who live in that corner of the West to enjoy a spectacular Children’s Parade in beautiful traditional costumes and highly entertaining performances by children from various cultural backgrounds, along with a dozen or so interesting outdoor games and enjoyable food.

“The Children’s Festival is a good example of how to showcase the fact that Australia is the most successful multicultural country in the world where children of all backgrounds grow up as citizens of the world”, he said.

The festival will be officially opened by the NSW Minister for Multiculturalism, the Hon Mark Coure MP, in the presence of the Mayor of Canterbury Bankstown Council, Clr Khal Asfour.

Childrens’ participation can begin immediately. Those children14-year-old and under are invited to participate in the Poster Design Competition with the theme “Caring for the environment is everyone’s responsibility“.

Full details on entering the Poster Design Competition as well as Expressions of Interest for Stage Perfomance and Costume Parade, Stall Hire and nominations for the Children’s Festival Excellence Award are all available on our website at: www.childrensfestival.org.au

The annual Macarthur Multicultural Children’s Festival planned for August in Koshigaya Park has been postponed till February 26 in 2023.

Media Enquires: Warren Duncan Mob 0411 507080 Email: warren.duncan.crc@gmail.com

Canterbury – Bankstown Children’s Festival 2022

Poster Design Competition

Theme: “Caring for the environment is everyone’s responsibility”

Entry:

• Send your Entries on A4 Landscape papers to:

Children’s Festival Organisation Inc.

14 McEvoy Road,

Padstow NSW 2211

• Write your full name, age, address, email, telephone number and school or group on the back of your Artwork

For further information, please contact:

Entries close: Friday 19.08.2022

Categories:

• 9 Years old and under

• 10 to 13 years old

Prizes for each category:

• 1st Prize: $100

• 2nd Prize: $80

• 3rd Prize: $60

• 4rd Prize: $40

• 5th Prize: $20

Prizes announced:

Canterbury-Bankstown Children’s Festival 2022 Sunday, 11th September 2022 Abel Reserve, Marco Ave, Revesby 2212 (Next to Revesby Railway Station)

CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL ORGANISATION INC.

