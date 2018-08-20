MUSICAL EXCELLENCE – By

Des Kelly

The Greek meaning of the word (arete), also perfectly fits the name Aretha (the Queen of Soul) as everyone calls her, died on the 16th of August, 2018, aged 76, of cancer, diagnosed eight years ago. Aretha Louise Franklin, was born on the 25th of March, 1942,in Tennessee, her father known simply as C.L. was a Baptist Minister, but her talent did come from her mother Barbra, who was also musically minded, but died while Aretha was still very young, leaving her dad to look after her. This, he did, and naturally the bond between father and daughter was very strong indeed.

Aretha started her musical career with dad’s help, singing Gospel music, in Detroit, went on, from there, singing for anyone who would listen to her, and listen, they did, in rapture, hearing this obvious “Star” in the making, singing everything from Gospel to Grand Opera, from Trad.Jazz to

“The Blues”, everything, it seems, was easy for Aretha.

Her “Soul-Singing” brought tears to the eyes of former President Barak Obama, she won many trophies, including EIGHTEEN Grammys, for her recordings, 38 Awards in total plus 49 nominations, but it was “SOUL” that brought this soul the undisputed title of “QUEEN OF SOUL”.

Everyone who reads eLanka will realize that “Country Music is my forte, but, musical excellence of every sort, has always been my first love and my “tastes” in music have been extremely “Catholic”. While we, at eLanka mourn this lady, Aretha, SHE, possibly took a page from the book of another huge favourite of mine, the late great Ella Fitzgerald, and made it her own.

Especially for you, my good readers, I would like to conclude this eulogy with the deepest sympathy of all our Lankan/Aussies everywhere, to the family and millions of Aretha “fans”on this Planet of ours, with two of my chosen music clips from both Aretha and Ella. Rest in peace ladies.

As long as music is around(hopefully, forever), you will never be forgotten.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)