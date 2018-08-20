Telstra Unveils New Smartphones For New Plans

20 August, 2018

Telstra today showcased new mobile plans that allow customers to say alvida to excess data fees in Australia and the first three smartphones to launch on them. The three smartphones are:

The Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone with a whole new S Pen, their latest processor for remarkably fast downloads and a 4000mah long lasting battery.

The Oppo R15 Pro, with its AI-enhanced camera and 6.28 inch Super Full Screen.

The Telstra Superior, featuring a 6 inch 2k colour screen and dual rear camera.

The new consumer mobile and tablet plans are the first in a series of product innovations Telstra is introducing under its strategy to simplify products, eliminate customer pain points and create all digital experiences.

Telstra GM Product Experience Deven Harrison said “We are really excited by what these new handsets can offer our customers and with a selection of our new plans offering Peace of Mind Data, they will be able use their new smartphones in Australia to stream their favourite Bollywood music and standard definition video, and share moments or pictures with friends, without worrying about incurring excess data charges”.

About Peace of Mind Data

Peace of Mind Data is included on selected new Telstra plans or can be added to other new plans for $10 a month. Once customers reach their included data allowance, Peace of Mind Data kicks in to get through the remainder of the month.

Peace of Mind data is speed capped at 1.5Mbps which is typically suitable for streaming video in standard definition, listening to music, browsing the web and accessing social media. Speeds at times may be lower. Peace of Mind of Data is not suitable for HD video or high speed applications, and means that some webpages, video/social media content and files may take longer to load and may be slowed further during busy periods.

Peace of mind data is for personal use in Australia, and in a smartphone only. FairPlay policy applies.

The speeds you actually receive may vary depending on a range of factors including your device, location, user numbers and download sources.

Telstra’s new mobile and tablet plans are available to customers who want to bring their existing device to Telstra (BYO plans) as well as those looking to lease or own a new smartphone (Lease and MRO plans).

All new mobile phone plans come with unlimited domestic talk, text and MMS to standard Australian numbers plus exclusive extras available to Telstra mobile customers.

Unlimited international calls and texts from Australia to international numbers in 15 destinations (including China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Vietnam) are also included on Large, X-Large and Ultimate Mobile Plan and Mobile Lease plans, as well as Medium and Large Mobile BYO plans.

Coinciding with the launch of its new plans, Telstra also introduced a redesigned Telstra 24/7 app making it easier and more intuitive for customers to access and control their services – the first in a number of changes Telstra is making to create an effortless digital experience.

The Oppo R15 Pro and the Telstra Superior are available now. The Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be available from August 24.

