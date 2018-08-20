Sri Lankan bridal designer launches Indian collection – Story: Marie Pietersz, Melbourne, Photos: courtesy of Savishaus

Click here or on the photos below to view the full set of photos on eLanka Facebook page

Sav Jainudeen chose India Day celebrations at the Mint-O-Mustard Indian Restaurant, Docklands, on 17 August, to launch a preview of her Indian collection, ahead of her full showing at the Brides of Asia Melbourne show on 18 August.

Amidst the riot of colour and array of the costumes worn by guests, this Sri Lankan designer captured the essence of Indian couture with her runway designs, which stood out with the Savish hallmark of beauty and elegance.

A spokesperson for Festivals of South Asia Inc, organisers of the Brides of Asia, Melbourne show, said they couldn’t wait to unleash some of the masterpiece sarees and bridal flower pieces by favourite Sri Lankan Bridal Designer, savishaus.

Petite and pretty, Sav is fast gaining a reputation as the darling of Sri Lankan bridal couture, with invitations from many South Asian bridal show organisers to preview her collections at their events.

Savish’s latest launch was in Perth, Western Australia, adding to her expansion in Colombo, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Canberra, Brisbane and New Zealand.

Also celebrating India’s 72nd Independence Day were special guest speakers Matthew Guy MP, Leader of the Victorian State Opposition and Inga Peulich MP, Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs, who encouraged guests, who are migrants like themselves, to take up positions in the community to help shape Australia.

Dilki Perera, President of the Australia-Sri Lanka Business Council was also there to support designer daughter, Sav, and to announce her initiative, the Miss Australia-Sri Lanka Pageant, which will again take place on 16 September this year, and to invite potential participants to take advantage of this platform of opportunity and training.

Savish is able to produce and supply all your Sri Lankan wedding needs, from traditional Sri Lankan Kandyan wedding sarees and groom’s national and Nilame outfits, to a draping service, hire of traditional jewellery, hair and make-up and flower bouquets. Savish also welcomes and caters for South Asian customers.

For more information and to enquire about the on-trend services Savish can provide for your traditional nuptials, visit her Facebook page facebook.com/savishaus/ where your enquiries will typically be responded to within the hour.

Click here or on the photos below to view the full set of photos on eLanka Facebook page