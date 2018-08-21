Alston Koch – Always in the limelight – In Colombo!

Singer Alston Koch, who is known for his mega hit, “Disco Lady,’ is very much in the news these days – not as a performer, though, but as a speaker, at various events, connected with the environment.

Early this month, he was the keynote speaker at ITB (Ecuador), Central America, on the effects of pollution of the environment in the world.

Alston also came out with a song, titled ‘Symphony for Change.’

Performed by Alston himself, it was written by the singer and A-Z Sheriff and produced by the same team, with Frederick James as director of the video.

The concept and the song were developed in collaboration with Symphony Environmental Ltd., to raise awareness of the problems caused by plastic pollution in the environment.

Perhaps a memorable moment in Alston’s illustrious career is when he met the legendary cricketer, Imran Khan, who is now the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to Alston, the meet up took place when they were both special keynote speakers at an event, in 2009.

Alston is in Colombo at the moment.

Source: Island