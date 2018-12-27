“MUSICAL FAVOURITES” 2019 – By Des Kelly

Musical favourites, “Stories in Song”, as I generally call them, will be a new “Series”, bringing the members and readers of eLanka my choice of songs by various artistes, groups, & bands (under this identical introduction), for the specific purpose of “entertaining” all you good people out there in a myriad of ways. You could just sit, listen & watch music that I consider top-class music, and to help you, wherever possible, the original lyrics of the featured item, in case you would like to partake of a bit of “karaoke” and sing along with these great songs, thus taking your mind off the turmoil just outside your front door(for a few minutes, at least).

As the Editor of eLanka, I feel great pride in offering over 20.000 of you, out there, this particular series, simply because good music in all it’s forms is the ideal reliever of STRESS (God knows that there is more than enough of it, everywhere), that is why HE created music to soothe Souls.

Music, not the “head-banging” stuff, they call music, is the ideal method of creating that peace of mind that so many of us crave, at times, something that is priceless and, as it does for me, gives us a reason for living.

I would like to start off this musical series with a “group” calling themselves the “Mavericks”. The song is titled “In Another’s Arms”. Courtesy of “YouTube”, eLanka presents this simple, but beautiful song gratis for our many members around the World, talking about “stress”, I would like to stress that there are NO financial gains whatsoever for eLanka, from this series, as a matter of fact, the “music” featured, GAINS even more from eLanka publicity.

Please enjoy Raul Malo and the Mavericks, in Another’s Arms.

https://www.lyricsfreak.com/t/the+mavericks/in+anothers+arms_21032192.html

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).