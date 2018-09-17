My dream is to become a biomedical engineer and help elderly people: Dasith

CHULLORA’S Dasith Winayawariyage said his main aim to become a biomedical engineer is to help elderly people.

The 22-year-old is an ideal example that there are alternative pathways exist to help school leavers achieve their dream career even if their Higher School Certificate exam results don’t turn out the way they expected.

The Sri Lankan-born student migrated to Australia in 2014 with dreams of becoming a biomedical engineer, but didn’t have the qualifications needed to gain entry into university.

He was, however, determined not to let go of his dreams and completed a TAFE Statement in HSC studies at Randwick.

This provided a pathway for Mr Winayawariyage to complete further studies as he is now studying a Biomedical Engineering degree.

“There is no TAFE equivalent in Sri Lanka, so I am over the moon I have been accepted into university as my dream is to become a biomedical engineer and help elderly people,” Mr Winayawariyage said.

“In 2016 I started the TAFE Statement in HSC Studies course and completed six subjects across two years.

“I was fortunate enough to complete the course part time, which allowed me to take my time and focus all my efforts on achieving high results.

“I studied two unit mathematics, mathematics extension one and two, chemistry, physics and Standard English.

“I also studied a Certificate IV in English for Academic Purposes at TAFE NSW Ultimo to help improve my English reading and writing skills.”

He said his story serves as a timely reminder to others that, while the HSC is important, there are alternative pathways to help you be in a career you love