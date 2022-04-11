New book released in Colombo – by Avishka Mario Senewiratne

This is to announce the launch of the book – THE EXTRA MILE: A surgeon’s experiences. This autobiographical book by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke FRCS, a Senior Consultant Surgeon in Sri Lanka with four decades of experience reflects on his life and work, during the armed conflict as the only surgeon at the Base Hospital in Polonnaruwa and later in hospitals in the combat zone especially the Palaly Hospital in the High Security Zone in Jaffna. He also writes about his experiences during his visit to the rebel-controlled territory on invitation by medical professionals in the North, the only doctor from the south to do so. The book contains over 350 ‘never seen before’ colour photographs. The following review by Desamanya M.D.D. Peiris gives a glimpse

Launch Notice

The launch of this book was held on Thursday (April 7) at the Auditorium of The College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka, Colombo 7 in the presence of a large and distinguished gathering. A few of Gamini’s patients now recovered were also present as special guests. The speakers at the launch were Mr Somasundaram Skandakumar , eminent diplomat and philanthropist, Dr Anula Wijesundere, a celebrated physician in Sri Lanka and the President of The College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka, Dr Satish Goonesinghe and the author of course.