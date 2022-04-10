Josephians celebrate their College Feast

Some 140 attendees, including some 52 Old Joes, their families and friends, attended the annual College Feast Mass at the West Pennant Hills Community Centre, Sydney, on 26 March 2022. This was the Old Josephians’

Association’s first gathering in many months after the pandemic lockdowns and it was a very welcome occasion to meet and mingle with friends and celebrate with Holy Mass offering thanks to the College, its Rectors, priests and lay teachers.

Once again the Holy Mass was celebrated by Reverend Father Ruwan Pradeep. In his homily he observed that as a privilege of being educated at St Joseph’s they had a responsibility to lead a spiritual life as an example to others in this age of widespread spiritual famine. Father Pradeep’s tenure as the chaplain of the NSW Catholic community will end soon and he is returning to Sri Lanka. As a grateful tribute to his services he was presented with a generous donation.

The catering by Flavour of Ceylon drew widespread accolades for their effect on the tastebuds. Pius Miranda, Eddie Corera and crew combined to keep the dance floor humming late into the night.

As usual, the Old Joes gathered to render the College Anthem with enthusiasm and gusto.

An evening enjoyed by all. See link for more photos.