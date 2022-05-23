New Labor minister confirms Sri Lankan asylum seeker family WILL return home to the Aussie town of Biloela ‘as soon as possible’- By NICK GIBBS

Four years since Murugappan family was uprooted from Biloela by authorities

Tamil family hopes to return to central Qld within weeks after Labor election win

Youngest daughter Tharnicaa will celebrate her fifth birthday next month

New treasurer Jim Chalmers hopes the family can return as ‘as soon as possible

There is hope the Tamil family taken from their home in Biloela four years ago will return for daughter Tharnicaa’s fifth birthday in just under three weeks.

Incoming federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers wants the family to return to the central Queensland town ‘as soon as possible’ and is expecting to be briefed on the matter this week.

‘As a Queenslander born and bred, sometimes we get unnecessarily caricatured about our approach to some of these sorts of issues,’ Mr Chalmers told ABC Radio Brisbane on Monday.

‘But Biloela is a big hearted, warm, welcoming town and the sooner we can get that beautiful family home to Bilo, the better.’

Tharnicaa was just nine months old when the Murugappan family was uprooted from Biloela by authorities in March 2018 and placed in a Melbourne detention centre.