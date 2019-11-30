







Newly-introduced Australian visas open up new vistas

Source:-Daily FT Sri Lanka

Established lawyer and immigration law expert Susantha Katugampala announces updated guidelines for immigration to Australia

Veteran lawyer Susantha Katugampala announced the Government’s decision to pass a new law encouraging immigration to Regional Australia. Elaborating on the landmark decision, Susantha shared the new Government’s sentiments behind easing the immigration process under the new program by the name of visa subclass ‘491’.

Katugampala is a veteran lawyer in Australia specialising in immigration and business law in Melbourne for the past 22 years. His educational qualifications are wide spanning and include him graduating from Monash University in Melbourne, and becoming an accredited Immigration Specialist of the Law Institute of Victoria, a member of the Australian Law Council as well as the American Bar Association.

He founded the migration consultancy firm ‘Australian Gateway’ in Colombo, Sri Lanka 16 years ago to assist Sri Lankans who wish to migrate to Australia. To-date, clients and companies from all parts of the world including China, India, Japan, US, UK, Europe, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, have sought his expertise to establish companies, joint ventures and immigration in Australia.

What is the 491 visa?

The 491 visa subclass will enable skilled Sri Lankan workers and their families to live, work and study in designated regions of Australia for five years. Expanding on the benefits of this visa, Susantha explained: “Under this visa, people can come into Australia on a wider occupation list, with many opportunities.”

25, 000 places have been allocated for the program per financial year that were obtained by reducing allocations in the Independent Skill Migration Programme by 11,000. Under the Independent Skill Migration Programme, people can independently immigrate and reside in the region of their choosing in Australia.