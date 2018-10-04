“No-one will ever know” – BY Des Kelly

No-one will ever know(and that’s a fact), exactly when the song was written by Mel Foree (music), & Fred Rose (lyrics), but it was certainly before the early 1950’s, and was associated with the Country Music Icon, at the time, one who everyone knows as Hank Williams Senior, when it was posthumously delivered as a “single” in 1957.

Another Country Singer, Roy Acuff was actually the first to record this great Country love song, but it was “covered” by no less than 20 artistes, both as a pop-song & Country Ballad.

The reason for this story is simply this. It is a beautiful song, released for our eLanka readers, featuring my “pick” of the BEST versions by both male & female “Stars”, plus the fact that I did write a similar Country song during the 70’s, substituting just one word of the original song. I called it “No-one need ever know” with both the music & lyrics written by “your’s truly”, now available for any Country Band/ Vocalist, interested in recording it.

While the you-tube music clips I have chosen for our readers, come from “No-one will ever know”, the lyrics to

“No-one need ever know” , with a true “Country-feel” of music, is published here, for your attention. The song could well be yours, for recording, thru eLanka, if anyone is interested.

“NO-ONE NEED EVER KNOW”

Music & Lyrics by Des. Kelly.

No-one need ever know,

how much we meant to each other,

he needn’t ever know, how much I cared

No-one need ever know,

that we pledged to one another,

all the love that you & I once shared,

He’ll never ever realize,

that you were mine, and mine, alone,

but, if his romance, with you, dies,

he’s sure to feel the pain I’ve known,

Still, no-one need ever know,

how much I miss you more, each day,

even though you’re far away,

my love for you just grows,

but, no-one, no-one, need ever know.

Musical interlude—–He,ll never ever realize,

To the finis of the song which is suitable for male/female.

Now, for the song that gave me the idea for my song,

Please enjoy Loretta Lynn & Gene Watson, two of the “greatest”, in my opinion, with “No-one will ever know”.

Desmond Kelly

