Sir Michael Wilshaw is currently in Sri Lanka

Sir Michael Wilshaw, Her Majesty’s former Chief Inspector of Schools and the former Head of Ofsted – UK, is currently in Sri Lanka mentoring Nikitha Grero, Chief Visionary Officer of the Lyceum Group of Schools and many members of top management. He commenced his job role as the Chief Academic Consultant for the Lyceum Group of Schools on 3rd October 2018 and will play a huge role in the advisory board, steering the school in the right direction to keep up with international standards.

With over 50 years of experience in education and many successful incumbencies during his tenure, Sir Wilshaw has made a name for himself and has become a highly respected figure in the United Kingdom. His joint venture with the Lyceum family will be a great honour for Lyceum Schools and Sri Lanka as well.

—

Janitha C. Dissanayake

Media Secretary – Lyceum International Schools