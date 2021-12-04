OAAQ Maroons Charity Walk 2021 By Nipuna Fonseka

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – December 2021

On Sunday, 14 November 2021, approximately a hundred Queenslanders participated in a 3 km or 6 km walk around Berrinba Wetlands Park, Browns Plains to raise funds for a worthy cause. The purpose of the walk organised by the Old Anandians Association of Queensland Inc. (OAAQ), was to raise funds for an oxygen supply system to a COVID-19 ward at Negombo Hospital in Sri Lanka.

This is the seventh edition of the walk that OAAQ has organised and marks the resumption of this annual event after a hiatus due to Covid Restrictions in 2020. This event aims to support our community in Queensland & Sri Lanka and was attended by Chief Guest, Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland, Mr Anton Swan.

In addition to our faithful members, their families and friends, the gathering welcomed many Queenslanders of Sri Lankan and non-Sri Lankan origin. The participants enjoyed a beautiful November morning and were treated to a delicious barbecue lunch prepared by the OAAQ Management Committee.

The oxygen supply installation has already been completed in October 2021 due to the urgent need to manage the pandemic in Sri Lanka. To implement the project, OAAQ partnered with the Ananda ’82 Group who did a tremendous job delivering on time and budget.

The OAAQ would like to thank everyone for participating and donating to the event. It was a very successful event again & raised over $5000. We are looking forward to your continued support for our future OAAQ Charity Walk events.

Nipuna Fonseka on behalf of OAAQ Management Committee