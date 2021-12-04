IESL QLD Chapter: Meet N’ Chat

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – December 2021

Institution of Engineers Sri Lanka Queensland Chapter (IESL QLDChapter) held their family get together on 31 October 2021 at Rocks Riverside Park, Seventeen Mile Rocks. Bringing together the families, well-wishers and supporters of the Chapter, the event “Meet N’Chat” was well attended with approximately sixty-five participants.

Among the several objectives of holding this event, the priority was creating a platform to network It was a memorable gathering for everyone in a friendly atmosphere with members being recognised at this event for their achievements. During a four-hour window a deliciously prepared BBQ was served and a raffle draw conducted awarding three prizes. An informal agenda permitted the attendees to intermingle and network amidst an exchange of old anecdotes and laughter. The day’s activities catered to all age groups and were conducted in strict compliance with prevailing Covid Safe Health Regulations ending with a musical session

Members of the Sri Lankan engineering fraternity in Southeast Qld and the regions attended. The chapter takes this opportunity to thank particularly the sponsors Ferny Grove Family Practice, RB Dental Redbank Plaza, Chaminda

Bandaranayake, Trico Freight Brisbane, Minute man Press, BrizLegal, 4EB Radio, our members & their families and attendees for their support and encouragement.

The Management Committee

IESL Qld Chapter