Sri Lankan Day 2021 – Successfully completed By Jay Weerawardena

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – December 2021

The inaugural Sri Lanka Day – the multicultural food and cultural festival was successfully held on Saturday 13 November patronisedby a large and unexpected number of people. The event was organised by the Federation of Sri Lankan Organizations in Queensland (FSOQ) with its member organisations. The feedback we have received so far has been highly positive with many indicating it was a ‘resounding’ or ‘phenomenal’ success.

The event was aimed at celebrating and showcasing our cultural heritage – the unique culinary tastes of Sri Lanka and our cultural performances. The event achieved this with the active participation of several other ethnic communities that collectively enrich the multicultural diversity in Queensland.

The event demonstrates that, with the sense of unity achieved through the collective strength of the Federation, the Sri Lankan community can achieve better outcomes. As some of those visited said ‘it was heart-warming to see all Sri Lankan groups had come together to promote Sri Lanka”. As an umbrella organisation, FSOQ’s vision is to promote professional, cultural, and social interests of Sri Lankan Australians including our youth and to mobile them to claim a prominent position in the multicultural landscape of Queensland. We believe the Sri Lanka Day provides a useful platform to fulfil this vision.

Jay Weerawardena, President, FSOQ