







OBITUARIES

Compiled by Victor Melder

(E & O.E.)

(SEPTEMBER 2019)

BAINES – EVA DOROTHY (nee Hawke), wife of Robert “Sonnie” (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Allan (dec), Trevor & Doreen, Kenny & Marguerite, Ronnie & Jacinth and Marcia. Grandmother of Tanya, Adam, Khyam and Kesh, great grandmother of 7, in Qld on August 8, 2019, aged 100 years. (Brisbane Courier Mail, 15.8.2019)

GAUDER – YVONNE (nee Vanderwert), wife of late Robyn Gauder, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

RAYMOND – RUSSELL OAM, husband of Shirley, father of Chris, Carmie, Anthony and Subi, father-in-law of John, Bryan, Jenni and Rhonda, grandfather of Nicholas, Sam, Alex, Ruby, Danny, Mayah and Charlie, in Perth, on August 25, 2019. (The West Australian, 27.8.2019)

COOPER – MICHELLE, wife of Terry, mother of Michael and Jy, mother-in-law of Ebonie and Amica, grandmother of Jaxon. Daughter of Hilarion and Pam Caspersz, sister of Jacqueline, Elise, Vanessa, Amarilla and Jerome, in Perth, on August 21, 2019. (The West Australian, 28.8.2019 and Contributed)

DE BOND – DOROTHY, wife of Charles De Bond, mother of Duncan, Darryl, Deirdre, Deanna and Desiree, mother-in-law of Rowena, Nappy, Hong and Wil, grandmother and great grandmother. Daughter of the late Justin and Minnie De Sielvie, sister of Terry, Leslie (all dec) and Olga,

In California, USA, on September 1, 2019, aged 95 years (Contributed)

JAYAWARDENA – YVONNE (nee Keegel), wife of late Walter Jayawardena. Daughter of late Percy and Kitty Keegel, sister of Barbara, Gordon (Aust), late Welhelm and of Cynthia (Aust), Travis (UK) and Denver (Aust), sister-in-law of late Asheley Wijesinghe and of Indrani, Phoebe, Ralph Mortier, Lillian and Patty, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 4.9.2019)

BARTLETT – ROBERT NOEL, husband of Noeline (nee Crusz), father of Michael and Spencer, father-in-law of Gena and Veronica, grandfather of James, Aaron, Jonathan and Harry. Brother of Vilma (dec), Hamilton (UK), Dagmar and Clifford in Sydney, on September 4, 2019.

(Ozlanka & Contributed)

CONDERLAG – ALAN, husband of late Dawn, brother-in-law of Lyn and Nimal (dec), in Qld. (The Courier Mail, 7.9.2019)

HIELER – PETER CLIFFORD, husband of the late Bernie Hieler, father of Mario Hieler, father-in-law of Merina Kushlani Perera, in Sri Lanka. – 10B/73/L, National Housing Scheme, Raddolugama. (Daily Island, 11.9.2019)

BOEKEL – RUDOLF JACOB, husband of Andrea, father of Danielle, Tanja and Melanie, father-in-law of Roger, Charles and Angelo De Silva, grandfather of Aria, Marie, Charles and Sol Jacob and Charles. Son of Herman and Antje (Neth), brother-in-law of late Ashely and Brian Tisseverasinghe, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 12.9.2019)

WEERASINGHE – THOMAS (DILIP), husband of Michelle (nee Nugara), father of Shadiya and Asika. Son of Jean and late Arthur Weerasinghe, brother of Anoma, Ayomi, Crishanthi, Athula, Yolanthi, ,Ellsworth and Dinali, brother-in-law of Denver, Russel and Jerome, in Sri Lanka. – 29/9, St Juwam Mawatha, Kandana, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 13.9.2019)

FERDINANDS – MAISIE ETHEL, (1922 – 2019), mother of Megan, Alan, Chris, Vern, Maree and Rick, grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 11, in Perth, on September 11, 2019. (The West Australian, 14.9.2019)

BEEKMEYER – PETER, husband of Pauline, father of Remon, father-in-law of Upeksha, in Sri Lanka. – 22B5, Rukmalgama Housing Scheme, Rukmalgama, Sri Lanka. (Daily Island 17.9.2019)

SELLAYAH – KEN, husband of Margot, in Sri Lanka. – 71B/36, 5th Lane, Attidiya, Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

EDEMA – YVONNE (nee Cameron), wife of the late Ralston Edema, in Sydney. (Contributed)

DE SILVA – MARIE (nee Direkze), wife of late Earle De Silva, mother and mother-in-law of Volly & late Marie Gunasekara, Earlie Shamalie De Silva (Fr), Tryane & Sonia De Silva (USA), Harrison & Monique Lowe (Can), Romesh & Halina De Silva (Fr), Nihal & Nilushini Lowe (Can), Suresh & Charitha De Silva. Daughter of late Mr & Mrs George Direkze, daughter-in-law of late Mr & Mrs Simon De Silva, sister and sister-in-law of George Direkze, Franklyn Direkze, Aloma & Gamini Yapa, Miriam & Anton Subasinghe, Noel & Fatima Direkze, Donald & Ira De Silva, late Margie & Kingsley Wijerathne, late Eric & Annette De Silva and late Lionel & Daphne Weerawardane, grandmother of 18, great grandmother of 9, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 19.9.2019)

HENRY – RACHEL, wife of Chandra, sister of Orima, John and Barbara, sister-in-law of Dilip Kumar, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

FERNANDO – KUMAR, husband of Nelunicka, father of Tehani, Ayesh and Sudesh, father-in-law of Prasantha and Anniesha, grandfather of Dhevin, Kayan and Ava. Brother of Mala, Marianne and Prabath, brother-in-law of Anandanie, Sarath, Rohan and Neela, in Melbourne. (Daily News 21.9.2019)

ELIAS –STEPHEN ANTHONY, husband of Victoria, father and father-in-law of Anthony & Mary, Bart & Kristine, Daniel & Elaine, Gregory & Jane, Lila, Natalie & Matthew, grandfather of Dominique, Victoria, Amelie, Indira, Elena, Isolde, Levi, Gabrielle, Austen, Zach, Elijah, Isaak, Sienna and Tahlia, in Sydney, on September 19, 2019, aged 73 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 21.9.2019)

BOUDEWYN – ROSHAN, son of H. G. Boudewyn and Margaret. Husband of Rossite (nee Tavarayan), father of Rochelle and Kevin, father-in-law of Chanaka and Michelle, grandfather of Anuka, Serah, Denem and Kyle, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 24.9.2019)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers