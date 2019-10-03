Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka – October 2019 – Vol: 1 – This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

eLanka – October 2019 – Vol: 1 – This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Oct 3, 2019 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , Comments 0



 

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Operation Hope: Celebration Luncheon – Sunday 27th October 2019 (Melbourne event)

St Peter’s College Old Boys Social Club – Peterite Melbourne Rugby Group presents Scrum Down – Rugby Fellowship Dinner Dance

ASHAWE VEEDI RIYA (A refine Sinhala drama with a difference) – 13th Oct 2019 (Melbourne)

ASHAWE VEEDI RIYA (A refine Sinhala drama with a difference) – 19th Oct 2019 (Sydney)

Peterite Annual Fund Raiser Dinner-Dance at the Don Moore Community Centre, North Rocks (Saturday October 5, 2019)

Amawatura Vegan Food packet/parcel sale Fund raiser Oct 12 2019.

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of