OBITUARIES (E & O.E.) (JULY 2021)

VAN BUUREN, Rosemary, wife of the late Oswin, on May 9, 2021 (Eighty Club Newsletter, No 155)

BARR KUMARAKULASINGHE, Prof. Chelvarajan, husband of Nirmalini, father and father-in-law in Melbourne on May 12, 2021 (Contributed)

DE SILVA, Edward James Percival, husband, father-in-law, grandfather of Vicki, Vidya, Mark, Kitsiri, Alesha, Charlie and Seamus, in Perth, on June 27, 2021. (The West Australian, 29.65.2021)

AKMEEMANA, Padma, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 30.6.2021)

WOLFE, Desmond John, husband of Jenny, father of Tania, grandfather of Jack, Hannah and Emma, in Perth. (The West Australian, 1.7.2021)

SELVAN, Jaiden, son of Francois and Sandra, brother of Aden. Grandson of the late Anton & Fortune Selvan and Dulcie & late Maurice De Niese, in Sydney. – 6, Nymagee Street, Glenwood, NSW 2768. (Daily News 3.7.2021)

WIJEYEWARDENE, Margarete Maria Augusta, 19.06.1935 – 26 06.2021, wife of Gehan (dec), mother of Gisela, Ingrid and Kerstin, mother-in-law of Richard, Andrew and Glen, grandmother of Michael, David, Kestin and Angus, great grandmother of William, in Canberra. (The Canberra Times, 3.7.20212)

GARNIER, Elizabeth Mary, wife of late Gladwyn, mother of Gary, mother-in-law of Anjalie, on June 30, 2021. (Daily News, 6.7.2021)

FERNANDO, Rachel Naomi, wife of Tommy (dec), mother of Reggie (Can), Cedric, Trevor, Ivor (dec) and Priyanthi, mother-in-law of Manel (Can), Needra, Saumya and Lynda, grandmother of Dilhari, Darren, Shirani, Shohan, Stefan and Dushi, great grandmother of Marisha, Natasha, Scot and Dean, in Australia on July 2, 2021. (Daily News 7.7.2021)

KULARATNE, Neil, in Perth. (The West Australian, 12.7.2021)

PERERA, Dr Basil (Chappy), husband of Ranjini (nee Wickremeratne), father of Avinash and Dilhani (Aust). Son of the late Alan and Felicia, brother of Audrey, Marcia, Maglin and Nissanka, brother-in-law of Ranjit Seneviratne and Sharmini Gamage, in Canberra. (Daily News, 16.7.2021)

DE SILVA, Eroma (nee De Motte), wife of late Terrence, mother of Romano and Romany, mother-in-law of Agnetha and Theekshana Weerakkody, grandmother of Arron, Rannen and Adalah. Daughter of late Kingsly and Myrtle De Motte, sister of Roger, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 17.7.2021)

STEPHEN, Cynthia (nee Anderson), wife of Shelton, mother of Radley, Farrel (Aust), Gary (Aust), Pettrin, Petite (UK), Pendrin (Aust) and Jude, mother-in-law of Romalie Candappa, Vilma Michael (Aust), Rienzie Anderson, Ajit Atukorala (UK), Trudy Williams (Aust) and Enoka Sanjeewani, grandmother of Reihan, Radhini, Andre (Aust), Jaden (Aust), Tarsha, Tashan (UK), Taliya (UK), Arianna (Aust), Erron, Kiyara (Aust), great grandmother of Tiana. Sister of late Ian, Milroy, late Loyala Ragell, late Decimna Morel and Tyrell, in Sri Lanka on July 15, 2021. (Daily News 17.7.2021)

FERNANDO, Hennedige Julie Elizabeth, 25.07.1926 – 12.07.2021, wife of Alvin G. A. (dec), mother of Nilanthi (dec), Sriyani, Priyangani, Dewantha, Preethika and Anushan, mother-in-law of Sunil (dec), Gamini, Lakshman and Niran, grandmother of Shalindra & Ameeta, Sumudu & Gareth, Surani, Ashan & Tina, Shiranga & Sabrina, Priyan & Erin, Nilisha & Erick and Dilini, great grandmother of Annabella, Kiyomi, Alexis, Anwen, Carter, Juliette and Cooper, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 17.7.2021)

DE CRUZE, Mary Magdalene (Ruth) nee Arnolda, wife of Gerald, mother of Devin, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 19.7.2021)

VAN TWEST, Monica Lydia Ruth (nee Kiel), wife of Derrick Van Twest, mother of Ray & Pat, Sandra and Rohan & Marina.

Grandmother of Michael, Andrew, Desmond, Sylvie and Theo and their spouses, great grandmother of Dante and Stanmore, late Sam and Portis, in Canada on May 18, 20212, aged 91 years. (Daily News, 20.7.2021)

KAULE, Michael. (Contributed)

RYDE, Frank Anthony, husband of Deanna (Bahrain),​ father of Darren (USA) and Farrell (Bahrain). (Daily News, 21.7.201)

RODRIGOPULLE, Elmo Michael, husband of Genevieve (Gina),​ son of late Bastian and Hilda Rodrigopulle,​ son-in-law of late Ben and Anna Anandappa,​ brother of Jessie,​ Joe and Marie (all deceased),​ in Sri Lanka. – 97,​ Wasala Road,​ Kotahena,​ Colombo 13, Sri Lanka (Daily News 22.7.2021)

SILVA, James Bertrand, husband of Joan (dec), father of Gary, Mark, Alan and Lisa, father-in-law of Lisa, grandfather of Yana, Michael, Tia, Natasja and Andrew. Great grandfather of Rocco and Sunny, in Sydney, on July 18, 20231, aged 94 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 24.7.2021)

ANDRADO, Everard Shirley, in Brisbane on Monday 19th July 21. Husband of late Marcella, loving father of Maryse, Serena and Adrian. – 5 Lovell Court, Sinnamon Park, Queensland – 4073. (Sunday Times, 25.7.2021)

THAMPAPILLAI, Mohini Nirmala (nee Somasundaram) – January 16, 1946 – July 17, 2021.in Perth, Western Australia. Daughter of the late Srikantha and Grace Somasundaram, wife of Raja, Mother of Rukshana and Shehan, sister of Shirani, Jayantha, and the late Shohan & Suresh. Mother-in-law of Afdhel and Kerry, grandmother of Nuri, Koshi and Arivan. (Sunday Times, 25.7.2021)

KAPPAGODA, Dr. Nalini , wife of late Dr. M.B Kappagoda, mother of late Chamari and Astika (New Zealand), mother-in-law of Craig Winter (Australia) and Victoria (New Zealand), grandmother of Daniel, Sarena, Lara, Blake and Maitreya. Sister of Chitra Abayaratna, Kamani Jayasekera and the late Ananda Abayaratna, Hema Jayasinghe, Ranee Kithulegoda, Asoka Abayaratna and Major General Chandra Abayaratana, sister-in-law of D.B. Kappagoda, Cuda Kappagoda and the late Seetha Kumari Kappagoda. Funeral in Sydney, Australia (Sunday Times, 25.7.2021

WEERASINGHE, Noeline Monica (nee Redleich), daughter of late Arthur & late Millicent Redleich,​ wife of Collin,​ mother of Dr. Rohan (Australia,​ mother-in-law of Reshika (Australia),​ grandmother of Rehan & Renon (Australia), on May 31, 2021, in Sri Lanka.. (Sunday Observer, 25.7.20210

CHITTY, Collin, husband of Judy, father of Sharyn, Lisa, Fiona, Darren and Brooke, grandfather on 11, in Perth, on July 25, 2021.

(The West Australian, 27.7.2021)

EKANAYAKE, Theresea (nee PRINS),. daughter of Srima and late Randy Prins,​ wife of Amal Ekanayake,​ sister of Sherine Prins and mother of Rachel,​ sister-in-law of Anoja and Prasad, in Sri Lanka on 25th July. (Daily News, 28.7.2021)

KOCH, Andrew Victor, 04.03.1947 – 24.07.2021, father of Philip and Ethan, grandfather of Daly, Tate (dec) and Otto. Missed by Ann, Phillip and Jacky, in Adelaide. (The Advertiser, 28.7.2021)

DE VOS, Gwenda, wife of Gerry, mother of Greg (dec), Grant, Wes, Jeremy and partners. Grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 9, in Perth, on July 24, 2021. (The West Australian, 29.7.2021)

WHITE, NEELA ROHINI (nee Deekirikewage Neela Rohini Jayamaha), wife of Thomas White,​ mother of Yvonne,​ Rohan and​ Roshini,​ mother-in-law of Vernon and​ Geetha,​ grandmother of Nuwan,​ Kalpana and Ramya,​ in Sri Lanka. – 71, Negombo Road, Kandana, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 31.7.2021)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers