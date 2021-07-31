Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

Jul 31, 2021 Posted by In Articles, Victor Melder Tagged

VICTOR  MELDER  SRI  LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

                               ACQUISITIONS   FOR  THE  MONTH  OF  JULY  2021

BOOKS.

  1. The Nugegoda Mission, After Ninety-One Years with as Record & Retrospect of the Diocese of Colombo, 1940

(Donated by Dr Narme Wickremesinghe, Colombo)

MAGAZINES

NEWSLETTERS

  1. “Outreach Newsletter”, Newsletter of the Voluntary Outreach Club Inc, July 2021.
  2. Newsletter, Eighty Club Melbourne Inc, No 155, June – November 2021.

 OTHERS

 

Comments are closed.