Sri Lanka, SA announce L/O series in September

South Africa will tour Sri Lanka for a Men’s limited-overs series in September, with the teams set to clash in three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 Internationals.

The tour will run from September 2 to 14, with all matches set to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ODIs will run from September 2 to 7, followed by the T20Is from September 10 to 14.

“We are delighted to have another tour confirmed for the Proteas Men’s team with the ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner,” said Pholetsi Moseki, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA’s) acting CEO.

The last time South Africa toured Sri Lanka for a white-ball series was in 2018, when the visitors emerged victorious in the five-match ODI series 3-2. Sri Lanka won the one-off T20I.

The Itinerary: September 2: 1st ODI, September 4: 2nd ODI, September 7: 3rd ODI, September 10: 1st T20I, September 12: 2nd T20I and September 14: 3rd T20I. (ICC)