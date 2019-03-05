by In

Obituary : DR. HOWARD D’ABRERA

On Wednesday 27th February, 2019, Late of Croydon

Loving son of Irving and Lenore (both dec). Brother of Demaris (dec), Maxine, Francis and Tony. Uncle and grand uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Gifted educator and friend of many.

Mass of Christian Burial for Howard will be offered in St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 126 Liverpool Rd Enfield, on MONDAY 11th March, commencing at 10.30am.

Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Sacred Heart Chapel at Rookwood Catholic Crematorium.