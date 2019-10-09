Obituary: FERNANDOPULLE Jennifer

FERNANDOPULLE Jennifer wife of Bernard SriRajan . Beloved daughter of Hyacinth and Joseph Holsinger. Much loved sister of Jacynth and the late Ian (Kinky) Mendis, Travice & Celine, Monty & Wendy, Bernard & Pauline, Jannice and the late Iggy Paiva, Sister in law of Nihal Neville, Mahen & Prakash passed away peacefully.

Funeral service will take place at the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church 26 Swanston Street St Marys at 1.30 pm. on Friday 11th October 2019

No flowers by request- You can make a donation to Cancer Research if you wish.