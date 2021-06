Obituary: LEELA DE MEL

de MEL – LEELA. Passed away peacefully in Perth,​ Australia on Monday 23rd May. Adored wife of Michael O’Toole and doting mother of Janek. Beloved daughter of late Rear Admiral Royce de Mel and Freida. Loving sister of Priyani,​ Nirmali and Manil and much loved sister-in- law of Peter Leanage,​ late Placi Leanage and of Radha de Mel. Funeral service was held in Fremantle Cemetary on Friday 28th May at 9.30 am.037760